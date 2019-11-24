Northeast Ohio: great football weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will begin with a mixed sky but by afternoon, under partly sunny skies highs we’ll peak in the lower 40s. (Great football weather.)
Monday arrives with more clouds than sun and highs in the lower 50s.
The next rain event will be on Tuesday night and into a windy Wednesday.
Temperatures will be falling throughout the day on Wednesday.
By Thanksgiving and through “Black Friday,” we’ll be dry with highs both days between 40 and 43 degrees.
