5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are favored to notch their 3rd straight win today and the Tailgate 19 crew has you covered with the best pregame show in town.
Host Tony Zarrella is joined by Josh Cribbs, Bob Golic and Eric Metcalf at the Wild Eagle in Broadview Heights, starting live at 11 a.m.
The guys will discuss:
* Myles Garrett’s unsuccessful appeal to the NFL
* Who is best suited to replace Garrett on the defensive line
* The Browns’ recent success in the turnover battle
* Jarvis Landry’s first game facing his former team, the Miami Dolphins
* The game of the day in the AFC, Dallas at New England
