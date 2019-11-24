Sandusky Highway Patrol Post investigating crash that killed driver and passenger

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating a single-car crash that claimed the lives of the driver and passenger shortly before 8:50 Sunday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of Remington Ave. and Perkins Ave.
Police said 81-year-old Albert L. Dantzler of Sandusky was driving his Chevrolet Blazer south on Remington Ave. when he approached the intersection of Perkins Ave.
Dantzler then drove through the T-intersection and went off the south side of the roadway and struck a building, according to police.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Police identified the passenger as 43-year-old Kerel D. Gray of Sandusky.
Both Dantzler and Gray were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
The police said alcohol and drug use are not suspected.
Perkins Township Police Department, Sandusky Police Department, and Perkins Township Fire and EMS assisted on the scene of the accident.
