Stark County Sheriff deputies investigating a shooting in Nimishillen Township

NIMISHILLEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 36-year-old Jesse M. Wilcox of Louisville who was identified as the person who fired a shot. The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Wilcox, and 44-year-old Ernest William Paul Sallade Jr. were acquaintances who had an argument, which led up to the shooting.
Sheriff’s Office said they learned Sallade Jr. was shot one time in the arm. He was transported to Aultman Hospital, where he was treated and then released.
Wilcox was arrested by the deputies and booked at the Stark County Jail for one count of felonious assault, which is a second-degree felony.
Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and is asking that anyone with information on the incident is to contact them at (330) 430-3800.
