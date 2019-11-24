Step-grandmother of Kyla Hayton speaks about their last conversation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lisa Hayton, the step-grandmother of Kyla Hayton, spoke to 19 News from her home in Missouri.
Lisa said she exchanged text messages with Kyla, who’s 20-year-old, the day she was last seen.
Kyla and her boyfriend, Todd Burkhart, were last seen November 16 in Mansfield. It’s where the couple lived.
“The whole thing’s bizarre,” Lisa said.
Burkhart’s body was found Friday night at a vacant house in Dayton. Kyla, who’s five-months pregnant, is still missing.
Lisa said she hasn’t seen Kyla is several years, but their relationship remained strong.
“I think she felt like she could talk to me more... than other relatives,” Lisa said.
Their conversation took place on Facebook Messenger.
Lisa said Kyla noticed a post she made while at a second-hand store.
She said Kyla wanted her to keep an eye out for sunflowers for a collection she was completing.
The two also talked about the upcoming holidays and Kyla’s pregnancy.
“She said, ‘Baby’s due in March. If you have any old baby boy’s clothes from the twins let me know',” Lisa said.
Lisa is hopeful Kyla will be found alive.
She said despite Burkhart’s body being found it hasn’t deterred the family’s mission to find Kyla and get answers.
“For me, I felt more hopeful, because she wasn’t there (at Dayton home). Maybe she’s somewhere else. Maybe she got away,” Lisa said.
She wants anyone with information that can help investigators to call police.
