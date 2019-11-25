Cleveland family to be reunited after 16 years apart

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An exciting day for a local woman who won the opportunity of a lifetime, beating over 200 participants nationwide.
After 16 years, Selina Sanabria will finally be able to connect with her Puerto Rican roots and hug her father once again.
“I went to Puerto Rico when I was 4-years-old and I was so young that I just vaguely remember," said Selina. “I just know it was absolutely gorgeous and the love from my family I’ll never forget,” she added.
This opportunity thanks to the jukebox company, TouchTunes. They launched a contest asking users to talk about their experiences and what they would do if they win a trip to a music city of their choice.
“Last few years we’ve done things that encourage people to pick up play music or encourage them to take any action on our mobile app, but this year we really wanted to focus on the stories of our users," said Stephanie Falvo, Marketing Manager of TouchTunes. “We wanted to hear about how they come together with their friends and family either around the holidays or around common causes or events,” she added.
Beating over 200 participants nationwide, Don’t stop believing is the song that granted Celina the chance to and have her kids meet their grandfather for the first time.
During the trip happening next spring, Celina hopes her kids embrace their culture and learn a lesson that will last a lifetime.
“I want my kids to embrace it like I did when I was younger and now they’re older they’re going to be able to remember it all and will do something so impactful will remember forever."
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.