Cleveland Police open homicide investigation after 28-year-old man fatally shot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed a homicide investigation is underway after a 28-year-old man was shot to death on Monday.
Police said the shooting happened in the 16000 block of Harvard Avenue around 5:40 p.m.
EMS took the victim to University Hospitals where he died from his injuries, according to police.
The identity of the man is unknown at this time.
Police have not yet confirmed if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
