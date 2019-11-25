Coroner rules Mansfield man’s death a homicide; 20-year-old pregnant girlfriend still missing

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The coroner says the missing Mansfield man whose body was found on Friday in Dayton died as a result of a homicide.
According to the Montgomery County Coroner, 28-year-old Todd Burkhart died from multiple gunshot wounds.
His pregnant girlfriend, 20-year-old Kyla Hayton, is still considered by several Ohio law enforcement agencies to be missing.
Dayton police located Burkhart’s body on Friday evening inside of a vacant house. Investigators found belongings of the missing couple in a wooded area behind the house.
Both Burkhart and Hayton were last seen in the Mansfield and Ashland areas on Nov. 16.
Family members told police that the couple was supposed to travel to Dayton, but did not arrive in Columbus to pick up Hayton’s daughter on Nov. 17.
The car that the couple was likely driving was found in Dayton.
Anyone with information about Hayton and the homicide investigation is asked to call police.
