Detroit Avenue to close for shooting of feature film Cherry
November 25, 2019 at 6:29 AM EST - Updated November 25 at 7:01 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heads up, Detroit Avenue will be closed for the feature film Cherry.

According to the City of Cleveland, the road will be closed between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25.

The closure will take place on Detroit Avenue between West 65th Street and West 70th Street.

Detours

  • Traveling from the west: head south on West 74th Street to Franklin Boulevard, Franklin Boulevard to West 65th Street , north to Detroit Avenue
  • Traveling from the east: head south on West 65th to Franklin Boulevard, Franklin Boulevard to West 74th Street, north to Detroit Avenue.

