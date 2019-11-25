Detroit Avenue to close for shooting of feature film Cherry

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heads up, Detroit Avenue will be closed for the feature film Cherry.
According to the City of Cleveland, the road will be closed between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25.
The closure will take place on Detroit Avenue between West 65th Street and West 70th Street.
Detours
- Traveling from the west: head south on West 74th Street to Franklin Boulevard, Franklin Boulevard to West 65th Street , north to Detroit Avenue
- Traveling from the east: head south on West 65th to Franklin Boulevard, Franklin Boulevard to West 74th Street, north to Detroit Avenue.
