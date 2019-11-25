Driver turns himself in for killing a cyclist in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old man turned himself into Akron police Monday, for a fatal accident involving a cyclist.
Akron police said Andre Townsend was drunk when he struck and killed a cyclist on Oct. 1 at 1:21 a.m.
The accident happened at S. Broadway and E. Exchange.
According to officers, Townsend was travelling north on S. Broadway when he went off the right side of the road and hit the cyclist, who was on the sidewalk.
Townsend also hit a parked car.
The cyclist, Robert Friend, 51, died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center several hours later.
Townsend was treated and released at Summa Akron City Hospital for minor injuries.
Police charged him with failure to control, driving under suspension, OVI, aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter.
