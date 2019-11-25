Fugitive of the Week is man wanted for causing brain damage to toddler

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Summit County Sheriff deputies are looking for a fugitive who is accused of severely injuring a one-year-old child.
Officials said Noah Daniel, 22, caused the toddler to have brain damage.
Warrants have been signed for felonious assault and child endangering.
According to the US Marshals, Daniel’s last known address is near the 100 block of Brittain Road in Akron.
If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.
