Group pushes to reduce size of Cleveland City Council, slash council members salaries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local organization is pushing to reduce the size of the Cleveland City Council.
“Cleveland First” is leading the charge and wants voters to choose whether the number of city council members should shrink.
Currently, there are 17 council members in Cleveland. The group wants to reduce the council to nine members.
In addition to reducing the amount of council members, Cleveland First wants to slash salaries for representatives from $80,000 to less than $60,000.
Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley previously told 19 News that fewer council members would mean less representation for residents.
Cleveland First’s campaign will be updated on Monday morning with hopes of getting the proposal on a future ballot.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.