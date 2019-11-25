Hammer time: Cleveland Cavaliers remake MC Hammer’s ‘U Can’t Touch This’ (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The youthful Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to have as much fun together both on and off the court.
The Cavaliers shared a video on Saturday of the team performing MC Hammer’s hit “U Can’t Touch This,” complete with parachute pants and throwback uniforms.
Most of the players on the active roster weren’t even born when the song was released approximately 29 years ago.
Players like Kevin Love, Jordan Clarkson, and Darius Garland participated in the production.
