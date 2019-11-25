Man who stabbed McDonald’s employee claimed he was overcharged for burger, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly stabbing a McDonald’s employee because he thought he overpaid.
Officers were called to the McDonald’s chain location in the 500 block of East Market Street on Saturday afternoon for an assault, according to an Akron police report.
Investigators learned from the 33-year-old McDonald’s worker that Darrell Roberts began arguing with her over the cost of his meal.
Roberts refused to leave when asked by employees.
According to Akron police, Roberts then pulled out a knife after walking around the counter to confront and swung it at the female employee, cutting her on the left forearm.
McDonald’s employees eventually removed Roberts from the restaurant. Police located him a short time later down the road and took him into custody.
Roberts admitted to police that he got upset for allegedly being overcharged for his two McDouble sandwiches.
The McDonald’s worker was treated at Akron City Hospital.
Police charged Roberts with felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon. He was booked at the Summit County Jail.
