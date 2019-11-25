NASA Orion spacecraft making it’s way to Sandusky Plum Brook station

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to NASA, the Orion spacecraft for Artemis I is headed to NASA’s Plum Brook Station in Sandusky for testing.
The spacecraft arrived at Mansfield Lahm Airport on Sunday, Nov. 24 in NASA’s Super Guppy aircraft.
It is on the way to NASA’s Plum Brook Station in Sandusky, Ohio for the final stretch of major testing before integration with the Space Launch System rocket for the Artemis I launch.
NASA has been preparing for the launch since 2015.
Orion will undergo thermal and electromagnetic testing at the Space Environments Complex.
