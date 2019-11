CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a pretty quiet start to the week around here. We will have some clouds around with intervals of sun. A warmer air mass continues to build in. Combine that with a south wind at 10-20 mph today, and you will get afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 50′s. I think we will clear out for a little while tonight then bring back high clouds overnight. It will be a mild night as most areas will stay above 40 degrees.