Northeast Ohio Weather: High winds and rain move in Wednesday, mild in the meantime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Happy Monday to you! I hope that your day has been off to a great start. Given the forecast going forward, today will be one of the better days we see this week. Tomorrow will be nice too. Things go downhill on Wednesday. I digress.
For the rest of the day, expect quiet and dry weather. It will be a little breezy from time to time tonight. Temperatures will slowly fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s by tomorrow morning.
Our next cold front will swing through on Wednesday. This will bring us widespread rain starting late Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday.
Winds will also be picking up, particularly Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Winds may gust upwards of 50 mph on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Due to the threat of high, damaging winds, we have issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday. We issue 19 First Alert Weather Days when we know the weather will have a major impact on your day. Sporadic power outages may occur on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Tree damage is also possible.
If you’re traveling around the region on Wednesday, you’ll want to be extra careful. I’d expect that you’ll be white knuckling the steering wheel.
With strong southerly winds moving through the area, temperatures may surge into the 60s on Wednesday. My goodness!
Winds will back off through Thanksgiving morning. Rain will also move out by Thanksgiving.
In the wake of Wednesday’s cold front, Thursday will be chillier. Expect highs only around 40°.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.