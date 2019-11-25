Ohio hospital continues tradition by dressings newborns in Buckeyes gear before Michigan rivalry game

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Sticking with tradition, newborn babies at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center are being adorned with Buckeyes-themed gear ahead of the rivalry game against the University of Michigan.
Babies delivered through Nov. 30 will receive a crimson and gray “Beat Michigan” sleep swaddle and a Buckeyes “helmet.”
The 11-0 Ohio State University Buckeyes travel to the University of Michigan to take on the 9-2 Wolverines on Saturday at noon.
