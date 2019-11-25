OSU Marching Band cuts Michigan flag in half during performance ahead of Buckeyes, Wolverines game (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The rivalry game between the Ohio State University Buckeyes and University of Michigan Wolverines is still a week away, but the on-field trash talk is already underway.
During Saturday’s game against Penn State, the Ohio State University Marching Band, also known as “The Best Damn Band in the Land,” orchestrated an ode to classic cartoon characters like Bugs Bunny.
Halfway through the performance, a University of Michigan flag was brought onto the field and cut in half band members arranged in the formation of a giant pair of scissors
The last time the Wolverines topped the Buckeyes was in 2011.
Ohio State and Michigan will face off on Saturday in Ann Arbor.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.