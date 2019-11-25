Petitions presented to Cleveland City Council to reduce number of members, their salaries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If the group circulating petitions to reduce the number and salaries of city council has its way, eight names would disappear from the council roster.
“These initiatives are going to give the voters the chance to demonstrate their opinion, tell us how they feel about it,” said Bill Ritter, as he and John Kandah prepared to take two stacks of petitions to city hall.
One stack requests a vote, which if approved by voters, would reduce the number of council members.
The other stack requests a vote on reducing council members pay.
More than 11,000 people signed each petition; far more than the 6,200 needed.
“They want a streamlined government and someone that’s more answerable and accountable to them. Right now, they don’t feel that’s the issue,” is how Kandah summed it up after talking to voters and collecting signatures.
As Ritter arrived at city hall wheeling the boxes of petitions, his message was clear. A right-sized council is a downsized council.
Cleveland currently has 17 council members. Even Los Angeles has only 15.
Of five cities similar in size to Cleveland that we compared, no city has more than seven members. All pay members much less than Cleveland’s $80,000 a year.
Cleveland members represent 4.6 square miles. The similar sized cities are between 12 and 26 square miles.
“I’d like to drop off these petitions,” Ritter said at council’s office.
Council Clerk Attorney Rachael Scalish initially said to come back on Tuesday after a signature count was done. She came back with a receipt and said the count should be done soon.
“We’re going to give ourselves till noon on Wednesday to make sure you have sufficient petitions. As long as you do, we’ll get them over to the board of elections and you have 10 days from that,” she told Ritter.
Since May, the petition organizers have far more than doubled the number of signatures. Their feeling is it shows momentum.
