Police investigating murder of 46-year-old Akron man

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 46-year-old man was murdered over the weekend.
According to Akron police, the victim was shot on Sunday around 9:50 p.m.
Police said the victim went to an address in the 1400 block of Tonawanda Avenue where he got into fight with another man and got shot.
The victim was transported to Akron City Hospital where he died later that evening.
Akron police are not yet releasing his name.
Officers added they are still investigating and there are no arrests.
