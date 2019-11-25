Traveling for Thanksgiving? Experts warn Wednesday could be a disaster in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -If you’re going to be one of the millions of travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday week, experts are warning to stay away from Wednesday afternoon.
“The strong economy is giving many Americans the confidence to head out and visit their families and friends this Thanksgiving,” says Jim Lehman, president of AAA East Central. “Millions in our region will be hitting the roads and skies to create long lasting memories.”
AAA is expecting 55 million people to travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving this year, which would be the second highest number behind 2005.
1.6 million more people will travel this year than did in 2018, which is an increase of 2.9%.
The official holiday travel window is considered Wednesday to Sunday.
“The vast majority of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations and, INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expects Wednesday afternoon to be the worst travel period nationally, with trips taking as much at four times longer than normal in major metros,” according to a news release from AAA.
Among the 55 million travelers in the U.S. here is the breakdown for the East North Central regions which includes Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin:
