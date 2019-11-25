West 45th Street exit ramp in Cleveland likely to be closed until Dec. 31

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shoreway drivers who’ve been experiencing slowdowns around West 45th Street should expect delays until the end of the year.
The West 45th Street Exit ramp has been closed since summer due to construction.
Drivers have been urged to exit on West 73rd Street or West 25th Street to access the Detroit Shoreway and Ohio City neighborhoods.
The ramp is set to reopen by Dec. 31, 2019.
Monday, the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District gave 19 News an update on the sewer project that’s brought traffic jams and detours.
The construction is tied to the Westerly Storage Tunnel project.
The sewer district said a large underground tunnel is being built that will capture 300 million gallons of sewage annually in order to prevent it from being discharged into the Cuyahoga River.
The sewer district said, “Most notably, it will capture sewage overflows at Walworth Run, a natural tributary to the Cuyahoga River, that was converted to a sewer back in 1903. The tunnel is two miles long and runs from Scranton Peninsula to this site off West 45th Street and ends just north of the Cleveland Soapbox Derby site. This site will house a maintenance shaft to allow crews into the tunnel if needed for maintenance needs. This shaft is 20’ wide and approximately 270 feet deep."
While the West 45th Street Exit ramp is expected to reopen by year’s end, the entire Westerly Storage Tunnel project isn’t slated to be done until 2021.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.