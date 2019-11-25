11-year-old boy drowns at Cleveland hotel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 11-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a Cleveland hotel pool.
On Nov. 16, Cleveland Tech Rescue responded to the Sheraton Four Points Hotel at 4181 W. 150th Street for an unresponsive child.
A spokesman for Cleveland EMS said police officers did CPR on the boy until EMS crews got there.
The boy was taken to MetroHealth Hospital where he died from his injuries on Nov. 21.
The child has been identified as Sirr Moore of Cleveland.
Police have not said what led up to Moore’s drowning, but they are investigating.
