1,400 acres to be added to Ohio state park to expand all-purpose vehicle area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A designated area inside an Ohio state park to ride all-purpose vehicles is being expanded by more than 1,400 acres.
The expansion will be added to Pike State Forest, an Ohio state park located in Latham.
Registered all-purpose vehicles, such as four-wheelers, dirt bikes and side-by-sides, will be permitted to utilize the trails.
“This acquisition was purchased through the Division of Forestry’s State Recreational Vehicle Fund,” said Dan Balser, chief of the Ohio Division of Forestry. “We are pleased to let our APV-riding enthusiasts know that these acres will double the size of the APV area at Pike State Forest.”
According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, there are approximately 45,000 all-purpose vehicles registered in Ohio each year.
