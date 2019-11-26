Amherst police warning people about scammers using police phone number

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Police issued a warning Wednesday, after they received complaints of a scammer using their phone number to call people and get personal information.
According to Amherst police, the caller knew the person’s name and indicated they were following up on an open Amherst police case.
The number that appeared is the correct number for the Amherst police station, 440-988-2625.
Police said they have been told the caller is a man with a heavy Indian accent.
Residents in Hilliard, Ohio, Cleveland, Ohio and Minnesota have received the calls.
Amherst police reminded everyone to use caution when answering personal questions from unsolicited callers.
