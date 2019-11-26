City of Cleveland may avoid Cuyahoga County plastic bag ban

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland may be able to avoid the plastic bag ban after a proposal from City Council.
Introduced legislation by Council President Kevin Kelley would temporarily exempt retail establishments in Cleveland from a Cuyahoga County ban on the use of disposable plastic bags for customers’ goods.
The proposed ordinance would exempt Cleveland from the ban and would also set up a working group to determine the best way to reduce the use of disposable bags in the city without hurting retail businesses.
Cuyahoga County Council voted 8 to 3 to ban single-use plastic bags in May.
The county-wide ban will take effect January 1.
