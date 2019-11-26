Cleveland APL offering half off adoption fees for Black Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Animal Protective League is getting in the holiday shopping spirit by offering half-off discounts for adoption fees on Black Friday.
The push to get more dogs, cats, and other pets in homes for the holidays will last through the weekend.
All adoption fees will be slashed 50% during the promotion.
Adoption fees for dogs and puppies start at $125, depending on the age. Fees for cats and kittens begin at $50.
“We have so many deserving animals, some who have been waiting for quite a while to find their new family,” says Sharon Harvey, President and CEO of the Cleveland Animal Protective League. “Instead of shopping for gadgets on Black Friday that you never end up using, how about searching for something more meaningful—unconditional love? All you have to do is visit the Cleveland APL, adopt, and then spend the holiday weekend cuddled up with your new best friend!”
The Cleveland APL is located at 1729 Willey Avenue.
