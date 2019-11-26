Community mourns the loss of 11-year-old shot and killed at birthday party in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland neighborhood came together on Tuesday to remember Tyshaun Taylor, the 11-year-old boy who was shot and killed at a birthday party on Saturday.
The shooting unfolded in an apartment building at 1877 East 97th St., in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood.
The emotional remembrance was held at Taylor’s school, Chambers Elementary, in East Cleveland.
School officials were heartbroken to hear the news, and said Taylor was an exceptional student.
“To sit there and listen and to experience the sobs of this mother, it was one of the toughest moments I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Ward 7 Cleveland City Councilman Basheer Jones said after visiting the family.
Taylor’s loved ones are still finalizing funeral services; a GoFundMe has been established.
Cleveland Police are investigating the case, but no arrests have been made.
