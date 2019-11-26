Fine for passing stopped school buses in Strongsville increases to $750

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Strongsville is cracking down on drivers who are caught illegally passing stopped school buses.
During an October meeting, Strongsville council members unanimously passed an ordinance that increases the fines for passing a stopped school bus from $500 to $750.
In Ohio, drivers must halt for a stopped school bus when traveling in the same direction. Drivers traveling in the opposite direction are only required to stop if there are less than four lanes and the roadway is not divided.
Strongsville police initiated a measure towards the end of 2018 to randomly staff school buses with police officers to witness drivers who ignore stop signs and cite violators.
Members of the National Association of State Directors and Pupil Transportation Services conducted a survey in Ohio on March 20, 2019. Out of 4,145 school bus drivers, an estimated 1,502 illegal passes were observed on that day.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.