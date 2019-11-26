19 First Alert Weather Day: High Wind Warnings and heavy rain in the forecast for Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Happy Tuesday to you! I hope that you are enjoying this beautiful weather because major changes are afoot.
Clouds will be thickening up through the rest of the day. Rain will arrive after midnight. Rain will linger through the night and into tomorrow morning.
Winds will begin picking up overnight tonight. They’ll be at their strongest during the day tomorrow and into the evening. 50 - 60 mph wind gusts are possible on Wednesday.
High winds can bring down trees, tree limbs, and cause power outages. Be sure your outdoor decorations are secure.
Winds will finally back off through the morning hours of your Thursday.
In terms of our rain threat, the widespread rain will move out by midday Wednesday. However, a light mix of rain and snow will be developing after sunset Wednesday. The mix of rain and snow will gradually wind down through the early morning hours of Thursday.
Clouds will hang around for Thanksgiving, unfortunately. It will be blustery in the morning but winds will be dying down as the morning goes on.
Temperatures will be chilly. We’ll only top out around 40°.
Black Friday will also be on the cooler side. Highs will be in the lower 40s.
Our second weathermaker of the week will move through this weekend. This will bring us a wintry mix on Saturday and rain on Sunday.
