Garfield Heights Police searching for missing 12-year old boy

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Police Department is attempting to locate a missing child.
Jamye Moore, 12, was last seen Monday, Nov. 25 around 6 p.m. at a friend’s residence.
He is an African American male with brown eyes and black hair. He has a scar above his left eye.
According to police, Moore was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie with “Hilfiger” written on the sleeve in white letters, blue denim jeans and Nike white Air Force one shoes.
Moore stands 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Anyone who locates the juvenile should contact 911 or the Garfield Hts. Police Dept. at 216-475-1234
