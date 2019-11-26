Garfield Heights Police searching for missing 12-year old boy

Jamye Moore, 12 (Source: Garfield Heights Police Department)
By Randy Buffington | November 26, 2019 at 5:24 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 5:24 AM

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Police Department is attempting to locate a missing child.

Jamye Moore, 12, was last seen Monday, Nov. 25 around 6 p.m. at a friend’s residence.

He is an African American male with brown eyes and black hair. He has a scar above his left eye.

According to police, Moore was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie with “Hilfiger” written on the sleeve in white letters, blue denim jeans and Nike white Air Force one shoes.

Moore stands 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone who locates the juvenile should contact 911 or the Garfield Hts. Police Dept. at 216-475-1234

