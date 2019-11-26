Intoxicated driver sentenced for deadly wrong-way crash in Lake County

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The man convicted for causing a crash that killed a 32-year-old woman is due to learn his fate from a judge on Tuesday afternoon.
Sentencing for Donnell Ferguson II is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. at Lake County Common Pleas Court.
Ferguson pleaded guilty to charges that include aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and operating a vehicle while impaired in connection to the May 2019 crash on I-271 in Willoughby Hills.
Crash investigators say 32-year-old Skye Brown, who was seated in the SUV that was struck by Ferguson, was killed.
Four other people in the SUV, including two children under the ages of 11 years old, were injured.
This story will be updated following the conclusion of the sentencing.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.