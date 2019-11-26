Ohio man gets 4 days in jail for assaulting fan outside Cleveland Browns game

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Miamisburg, Ohio man pleaded guilty to assault for attacking a Cleveland Browns fan after the Kansas City Chiefs game on Nov. 4, 2018.
Zebulon Music punched Joshua Hillabrand in the head outside the stadium.
Hillabrand, who lives near Toledo, was knocked unconscious and had bleeding on his brain.
He spent several days in the hospital recovering.
Hillabrand was attacked after trying to stop Music from throwing construction cones in the street.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph Russo ordered Music to forfeit his Browns tickets and spend four days in the Cuyahoga County Jail.
Music will serve his sentence over two weekends, starting Saturday, Nov. 30.
He must also pay Hillabrand $40,000.
