Northeast Ohio Weather: Near 60 degrees today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The ever popular calm before the storm. We are closely monitoring a major storm ejecting out of Colorado this morning and into Kansas by this afternoon. Warmer air continues to stream in for Ohio. It is going to be a nice day. A partly cloudy sky most of the day then clouds will be on the increase this afternoon from west to east. I don’t see any reason why afternoon temperatures can’t make a run at 60 degrees in some spots. I went with highs in the middle to upper 50′s area wide. A cloudy and warm evening ahead. The rain shield with the storm, and associated strong cold front, arrives overnight. The wind will be increasing big time as well as the night wears on.