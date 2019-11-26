Ohio police on the lookout for drugged and drunken drivers this ‘Blackout Wednesday’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s known as the biggest drinking holiday of the year; the night before Thanksgiving, also known as “Blackout Wednesday.”
This year, police will be looking for more than just drivers that are drunk.
Each year, Solon police arrest around 130 people for allegedly being drunk or high on the roads.
According to stats from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on average, 2,800 Ohioans are arrested each year for OVI between the day before Thanksgiving and New Year’s.
Sgt. Roy Cunningham, with Solon police, said the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is always a dangerous night on the road.
One of the most dangerous places for impaired drivers is on US Route 422 which can make enforcement challenging.
“Those can become rather congested sometimes, so there are times when it’s not really safe to go up there and make traffic stops," Cunningham said.
Police in Solon will also be looking for drivers who are high.
There are a handful of officers with specialized training to detect if someone is under the influence of drugs.
“Marijuana affects your short term memory, so that’s another thing that’s a big problem if you’re operating a vehicle,” Cunningham explained.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.