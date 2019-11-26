Ravenna middle school shut down Wednesday due to bed bugs

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - The dreaded bed bugs have made their presence known at Brown Middle School in the Ravenna School District. The middle school, along with RISE (Ravenna Intervention School for Exceptional Students), and the preschool will all be closed Wednesday, November 27th.
The school district said the schools will reopen on Dec. 3rd.
Over Thanksgiving break, the school district said they will fumigate, sanitize and do a deep cleaning with the schools involved in the bed bug situation.
If you have any questions, you are asked to call the building’s principal for any information.
The school district was made aware of two-bed bugs that made their appearance at Brown Middle School.
