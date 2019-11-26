Ravenna police investigating suspicious death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ravenna police are investigating the death of a 37-year-old man found dead inside his home at 718 Price St.
Seth Preston was found by a family member who saw him not moving with blood around him just after 8 a.m.
The family member called 911.
Police called the death “suspicious” and reported “cutting type injuries” visible on his neck.
The cause of death is under investigation and police are interviewing family members and gathering additional evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to called Ravenna police at 330-296-6486.
