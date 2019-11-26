Restaurant industry pioneer Lidia Bastianich joins the Taste Buds; Edible Cleveland previews winter issue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lidia Bastianich is a culinary trailblazer and restaurant industry legend.
The Italian-American chef has hosted five cooking shows and has been a part of public television for decades. She sat down with me during a recent trip to Cleveland to promote “Felidia,” her 14th cookbook.
This week on Taste Buds, I’ll share the interview, which touched on topics like the influence of the “Me Too” movement has had on the culinary world, the secret to longevity in restaurants, how food speaks to her, and how access to ingredients help shape Italian cuisine in the United States.
Also on this week’s show, Lisa Sands, Editor of Edible Cleveland, will join us to discuss their new winter issue.
The quarterly publication includes a holiday gift guide featuring local foodie products, a piece on creating new, different traditions, like Chinese food for Christmas, focusing on Li Wah, why Chinese restaurants are packed on Christmas Eve and Christmas, and a section on meals you can make ahead with family coming in.
Catch Taste Buds this and every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. You can view it through the 19 News Facebook Live broadcast, our app or website. You can also watch the show on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.