Tree trimming trucks stolen and stripped as wave of thefts drag on in Cleveland’s industrial parks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tree trimming trucks were stolen from an industrial park on Walford Avenue early Monday morning. Security cameras caught the thieves in the act. The trucks were found shortly afterwards through GPS monitoring.
Mike Long runs Midwest Box Company, who owns the security cameras. He watched the whole thing happen on the videos. He watched a car “going up and down the street a few times. It stopped and we see the one vehicle. You couldn’t really make out anyone going into the [truck].” Then the headlights turn on and the truck drives out of the lot. The car follows behind it. Long said, “I could see them leaving but I couldn’t get a plate number.”
Long says the company, Asplundh rents the lot space from Midwest. The truck was found shortly afterwards, but not before he said it was destroyed and stripped of parts. “They found the vehicles already but I guess they were stripped down pretty good.” Long said there was “a lot of damage. A lot of things were missing. That’s why they were frustrated.”
It’s frustrating for Long and other tenants in the building too. He said it’s not the first time something like this has happened. “It’s been pretty steady out here. Things are disappearing.”
He said recently catalytic converters have been stolen out of cars, batteries have been taken out of trucks and people have even lifted sewer lids. “It’s just frustrating.” Long added, “you try to take care of your stuff. It’s all fenced in, it’s lit up. But, it’s gone.”
