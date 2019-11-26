Tree trimming trucks stolen and stripped as wave of thefts drag on in Cleveland’s industrial parks

Mike Long runs Midwest Box Company, who owns the security cameras. He watched the whole thing happen on the videos. He watched a car “going up and down the street a few times. It stopped and we see the one vehicle. You couldn’t really make out anyone going into the [truck].” Then the headlights turn on and the truck drives out of the lot. The car follows behind it. Long said, “I could see them leaving but I couldn’t get a plate number.”