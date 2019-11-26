Weather might impact you getting out of Northeast Ohio for Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -By car, plane or train getting out of Northeast Ohio for Thanksgiving could be a struggle because of weather.
A winter storm smacked Denver Tuesday morning, and is moving west, and that could mean backlash for the airlines.
By the time that storm reaches Chicago it could be peak turkey travel time.
“I don’t think people can afford not to keep the weather in mind," said Jim Garrity with AAA. "Keep an eye on the news, on the weather and the airlines.”
Some airline have already issued travel waivers to change flights from Denver and it could be just the beginning.
According to Airlines for America (A4A), Sunday will set a record for the number of people traveling by air in one day.
If delay stack up on Wednesday, it could mean some people will be eating turkey on Friday, not Thursday.
- Wed. Nov. 27, 2.98 million passengers
- Thurs. Nov. 28, 1.79 million passengers (lightest day of the year)
- Fri. Nov. 29, 2.96 million passengers
- Sat. Nov. 30, 2.63 million passengers
- Sun. Dec. 1, 3.1 million passengers (single day record)
Just because you’ve may have decided to drive instead of fly doesn’t mean you’re free and clear.
By the time that weather system hits Ohio, it will be in the form of rain and high winds.
“Even rain alone is enough to bring things to a screeching halt at times,” Garrity said. “Add an extra one to two hours to your trip.”
Here is a guide to most major cities in our area that people may be driving to for the holiday, and when 19 First Alert Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck said is the best and worst time to get there:
Columbus: Areas just outside of Columbus are under a high wind watch from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. Regardless of what time you leave Wednesday, you run into the possibility of seeing wind gusts upwards of 50 mph. If you want to avoid rain or a wintry mix along with the winds, leave after 11 AM when there will be a lull in rain until about 10 PM that night when a rain/snow mix is possible.
Toledo: Wind gusts upwards of 50 MPH expected through the entire day Wednesday. If you want to avoid driving in the rain, there will be a lull in precipitation from about 11 AM to 3 PM.
Detroit: Wind gusts 40 - 50 mph through the entire day. Rain is expected pretty much the entire day in this area. However, if Cleveland will have a lull in the rain in the afternoon if you want to leave while it’s dry.
Chicago: High wind watch with wind gusts up to 55 mph possible through most of the day. Expect more rain in the morning, drying out through the afternoon and evening. Better to leave Wednesday in the afternoon/evening if you’re heading here.
Indianapolis: High wind watch with wind gusts up to 55 mph possible through most of the day. Rain will be around first half of the day. Better to leave Wednesday in the afternoon/evening.
Cincinnati: Wind Advisory, expect wind gusts up to 50 MPH through most of the day. Rain for the first half of the day then drying out in the Wednesday afternoon/evening.
Pittsburgh: Wind Advisory, expect wind gusts up to 50 MPH through most of the day. If you leave Cleveland Wednesday in the midmorning/late afternoon, you’ll have a dry period before a rain/snow mix arrives for the evening.
Buffalo: Wind gusts up to 60 MPH possible. Rain and thunderstorms possible, especially in the morning. The rain becomes more scattered after 3 PM before more widespread rain/snow are possible late evening. Better to leave Wednesday early afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.