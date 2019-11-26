Wind advisory issued for northern Ohio for possibility of gusts up to 50 miles per hour

By Chris Anderson | November 26, 2019 at 1:08 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 1:08 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Batten down your holiday decorations! The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for northern portions of Ohio.

The advisory goes into effect for Wednesday as winds strengthen in the morning. Gusts can reach up to 50 miles per hour.

The conditions will begin to subside late Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning.

Wind gusts near 50 miles per hour can topple or damage small structures and buildings.

