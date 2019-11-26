Winter Wonder Cleveland picturesque pop-up is coming to town to serve your Instagram-worthy selfie needs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Attention winter wonderland enthusiasts, selfie lovers, Instagram models, and families that need to take their Christmas card photos: Winter Wonder Cleveland is coming to town!
Based on similar concepts in New York City in Los Angeles, this pop-up houses ten “larger than life” installations designed as visual photo backdrops that will fill your Instagram page with enviable and enchanting photos.
The city’s newest winter attraction will open to the public on Nov. 29 and runs daily through Jan. 17.
The attraction is located at the Hamilton Collaborative Building at 5401 Hamilton Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114.
You can go solo, bring a friend, bring your furry four-legged friend on select days, or go with a group for a private event, holiday party, or team-building exercise.
Plus, you won’t have to worry about anyone taking the photo for you because Winter Wonder Cleveland will provide a professional tri-pod stand locked at the perfect angle to get pictures taken on your personal phone with a timer.
Here’s a list of examples of installations and exhibits you can expect from the ten different winter-themed interactive rooms over the six-week holiday run:
- An oversize snow globe that you can step inside
- A replica set of Clark’s house from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- A giant swing that projects you out on a pendulum over the Cleveland skyline
- Three Olympic-style curling tracks where you can try your hand at the Canadian sport
- An enormous ship that sways and rocks as if it is in the middle of the ocean
- A mirrored holiday tree room
- And other displays that combine appealing winter imagery, great lighting, group challenges and subtle nods to some favorite holiday movies and traditions
If you use the tri-pod, organizers recommend setting the self-timing function to 10 seconds prior to entry.
When you’ve reached the end of the “museum," you can enjoy the additional activities, music, food and beverage for purchase from sponsors like Bakersfield Taco, B.A. Sweeties Cnady, Platform Beer Co., and Vitamix.
Visitors can purchase tickets online or at the venue and select a number of different arrival times for themselves or their group.
Each time slot is limited to a small group of people to avoid long lines, so organizers strongly encourage you to get your tickets in advance.
Here are the ticket prices listed on Winter Wonderland Cleveland’s website:
- Adult off-peak hours: $19
- Adult peak hours: $28
- Kids 3-12: $16
- Children under 3: free
