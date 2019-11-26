26-year-old woman dies in Erie County crash Tuesday morning

HURON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Norwalk woman is dead after an early morning accident in Huron Township in Erie County.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Route 250 at milepost 6 in Huron Township at 6:08 a.m. Tuesday, Nov 26.
Amber Schaffer, 26, of Norwalk, died after colliding with Benjamin Pressley, 41, of Bloomville, who was driving a Mack truck owned by Republic Services.
Schaffer was traveling northwest on U.S. Route 250 and Pressley was traveling southeast on U.S. Route 250.
For unknown reasons Schaffer drove left of center and crossed into the southbound lanes according to a media release from the OSHP.
Schaffer’s vehicle struck the left side of commercial truck just behind the fuel tank causing it to careen off the right side of the roadway.
Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.
Schaffer was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.
The southbound lanes of U.S. Route 250 were closed for approximately 2 hours while the scene was investigated and both vehicles were removed from the scene.
