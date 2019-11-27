Cleveland Hopkins International Airport expecting a large number of travelers this holiday week

By Alan Rodges | November 27, 2019 at 6:35 AM EST - Updated November 27 at 6:43 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is expecting a large number of holiday travelers during Thanksgiving week.

The weather is expected to impact any travel plans on Wednesday. The high winds could delay flights out of Cleveland.

Winter storms may also impact where you're going.

Hopkins airport is expecting 280,000 travelers between Wednesday and Sunday.

You can expect long lines at all three security checkpoints.

If you have any travel plans, you should arrive at least two hours before your flight.

19 News reporter Chris Frye is talking to travelers and telling people what they need to know for their travel plans during the holiday weekend.

19 News reporter Chris Frye is at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, giving an update on what travel conditions look like for anyone leaving town this holiday week.

