Commuter Cast for Wednesday, Nov. 27

Commuter Cast for Wednesday, Nov. 27
WOIO First Alert Commutercast
By Alan Rodges | November 27, 2019 at 7:23 AM EST - Updated November 27 at 7:23 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.

Traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan has the latest on your morning commute:

Commuter Cast: There is a crash on the Valley View Bridge backing up traffic. It is a First Alert Day because of high winds in the area.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

A crash on the Valley View Bridge is causing traffic delays and bumper to bumper traffic.

A crash is causing bumper to bumper traffic on the Valley View Bridge

[Live Northeast Ohio Traffic Updates]

It is a First Alert Day. There will be strong wind gusts over 50 mph today. Flights may be delayed due to the high winds and spotty showers.

There might be wind damage and power loss, as well as some travel delays.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.