Commuter Cast for Wednesday, Nov. 27

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.
Traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan has the latest on your morning commute:
A crash on the Valley View Bridge is causing traffic delays and bumper to bumper traffic.
It is a First Alert Day. There will be strong wind gusts over 50 mph today. Flights may be delayed due to the high winds and spotty showers.
There might be wind damage and power loss, as well as some travel delays.
