Cuyahoga County Council reacts after Kevin Kelley proposes delay to plastic bag ban

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting the first of the year, Cuyahoga County’s plastic bag ban takes place.
Councilwoman Sunny Simon helped pass the ban. .
She said, “We are in the midst of a plastic pollution crisis right now.”
“When people go to the store, they’re not going to be able to be handed out a free bag when they buy something,” she said.
It’s the next step in making a small change to cut down on pollution.
“We’re joining 400 jurisdictions throughout the world that have a fee or a ban on single-use plastic bags,” Simon said. “The world’s coming together to try to solve this problem. It’s just exaggerated with climate change.”
However, many are fighting to delay the ban within city limits.
A working group was formed to find solutions to reduce the use of disposable bags in the city without hurting retail businesses.
They have until the first of the year to make a recommendation to the City Council for new regulation.
As for the county, they hope people will start to bring their reusable bags.
But if you forget, Simon said the stores will still have paper available.
There are exceptions, she said, for things like produce meat and other items.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.