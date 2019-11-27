First snowy owl of the season in Ohio spotted in Trumbull County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks said Ohio’s first snowy owl of the winter season was spotted at Mosquito Lake.
The snowy owl sighting happened on Sunday in Mecca.
Metroparks naturalists are also urging residents in Northeast Ohio to keep an eye out for other great birds at area parks, like bald eagles, peregrine falcons, and great horned owls.
According to National Geographic, snowy owls breed on the Arctic tundra and migrate south in the winter to the northern United States seeking prey like rodents and ducks.
