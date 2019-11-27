First snowy owl of the season in Ohio spotted in Trumbull County

File photo of a snowy owl (Source: Charles Krupa)
By Chris Anderson | November 27, 2019 at 4:06 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 4:06 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks said Ohio’s first snowy owl of the winter season was spotted at Mosquito Lake.

The snowy owl sighting happened on Sunday in Mecca.

Metroparks naturalists are also urging residents in Northeast Ohio to keep an eye out for other great birds at area parks, like bald eagles, peregrine falcons, and great horned owls.

Raptors are out in force right now, from bald eagles staging along the Cuyahoga River near CanalWay Visitor Center to barred #owls in Rocky River Reservation, peregrine falcons hunting the shoreline at Edgewater Park, to great horned owls in North Chagrin Reservation. Now is the time to seek owls, hawks, eagles and falcons as they patrol the lakefront, fields and forests of Cleveland Metroparks Reservations. This #snowyowl, found yesterday at Mosquito Lake in Mecca, is the first "snowy" to be found this winter in Ohio. We're on high alert for Cleveland's first snowy owl of Winter 2019/2020 and will update you if one (or more) are found! 🦉#TimeToExplore (📷: Mimi Linda Hoffmaster)

According to National Geographic, snowy owls breed on the Arctic tundra and migrate south in the winter to the northern United States seeking prey like rodents and ducks.

