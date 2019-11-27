First snowy owl of the season in Ohio spotted in Trumbull County

View this post on Instagram

Raptors are out in force right now, from bald eagles staging along the Cuyahoga River near CanalWay Visitor Center to barred #owls in Rocky River Reservation, peregrine falcons hunting the shoreline at Edgewater Park, to great horned owls in North Chagrin Reservation. Now is the time to seek owls, hawks, eagles and falcons as they patrol the lakefront, fields and forests of Cleveland Metroparks Reservations. This #snowyowl, found yesterday at Mosquito Lake in Mecca, is the first "snowy" to be found this winter in Ohio. We're on high alert for Cleveland's first snowy owl of Winter 2019/2020 and will update you if one (or more) are found! 🦉#TimeToExplore (📷: Mimi Linda Hoffmaster)