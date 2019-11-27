Former Cuyahoga County worker pleads not guilty; accused of taking over $100,000 from program that helps underprivileged kids

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Family Services worker pleads not guilty to all charges.
Ramonia Garrison is accused of stealing $169,000 from a public program that helps kids with parents who can not care for them.
The program is meant to place the kids with relatives that can care for them.
Garrison plead not guilty to all charges. Her bond was set at $5,000.
Garrison was indicted on charges including aggravated theft, theft in office, tampering with records, and telecommunications fraud.
She resigned in Sept.
