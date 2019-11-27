Former inmate files 6th lawsuit claiming abuse at Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former inmate filed a new lawsuit claiming that he was pepper sprayed and mocked while at the Cuyahoga County Jail.
The civil lawsuit filed by Chariell Glaze alleges that corrections officers Damein Bodeker and Masai Brown asserted the use of excessive force, assaulted the inmate, intentionally inflicted emotional distress, and the county failed to properly train jail workers.
According to his claims, Glaze asked Brown to call jail booking because he completed his sentence and was scheduled for release. As the facility went on “red zone,” a practice of locking down imates for up to 23 hours at a time due to overpopulation, Bodeker arrived to Glaze’s location and grabbed him by the collar before pepper spraying him without justification, according to the lawsuit.
The jail response team allegedly ineffectively decontaminated him from the pepper spray, Glaze claims, and refused to let him shower for days.
Glaze also stated in his lawsuit that he was restrained in a chair while officers mocked him and said, “Got you real good,” in reference to spraying him with the pepper foam.
Attorneys representing Glaze said video obtained during a public records request only shows a snippet of the attack.
Brown, one of the corrections officers named in the lawsuit, is named in several past 19 News stories, including a previous indictment for kidnapping and felonious assault.
“The last thing I would have expected after we, 11 years ago, exposed Masai Brown’s betrayal of public trust, is for public entities like Cuyahoga County to allow him to recirculate himself through public employment, even though the information about his dubious background is readily available on the internet," attorney Subodh Chandra said. "With hiring practices so lax, no wonder Cuyahoga County has a human-rights crisis on its hands.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.